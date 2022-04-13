Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,217 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUB. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.18. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.