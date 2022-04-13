Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 82,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

