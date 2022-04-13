Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.