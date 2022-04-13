Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $151,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,745,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48.

