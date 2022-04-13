Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.38

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 51087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.23.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.
About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)
Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
