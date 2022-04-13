Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Expands By 200.0%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.02) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 4,400 ($57.34) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.63) to GBX 6,000 ($78.19) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,820.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

