Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 84.9%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.