Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 84.9%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ BNDW opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $81.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.
