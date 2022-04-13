Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Increases By 261.3%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 261.3% from the March 15th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Troika Media Group stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 300,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186,053 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

