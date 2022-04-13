Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Expands By 208.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 208.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock remained flat at $$6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,605. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.