Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Grows By 288.9%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.55.

TMSNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.81.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

