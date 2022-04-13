Short Interest in Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Grows By 200.0%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPR remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.13. Standard Metals Processing has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Standard Metals Processing Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

