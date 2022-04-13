Short Interest in Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Grows By 200.0%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMPR remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.13. Standard Metals Processing has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
Standard Metals Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)
