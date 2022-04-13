Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 85.5%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $76.04.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shiseido Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
