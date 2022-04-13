Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 85.5%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $76.04.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

