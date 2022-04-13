Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Drops By 67.3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 million, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of -0.93. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
