Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Drops By 67.3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 million, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of -0.93. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.