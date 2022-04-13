Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Grows By 444.4%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 444.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MURGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($364.13) to €330.00 ($358.70) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($298.91) to €260.00 ($282.61) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

