Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Increases By 725.0%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LZRFY opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

