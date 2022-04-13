Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Expands By 780.3%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 780.3% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

