Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Drops By 96.9%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. 56,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,903. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

