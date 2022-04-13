Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Expands By 1,481.8%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 1,481.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

EMIF stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

