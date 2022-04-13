Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Increases By 14,300.0%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 14,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IPNFF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. ImagineAR has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
ImagineAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImagineAR (IPNFF)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.