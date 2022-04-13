Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Increases By 14,300.0%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 14,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPNFF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. ImagineAR has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

ImagineAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

