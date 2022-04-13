Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Increases By 4,995.0%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 4,995.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iconic Sports Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

