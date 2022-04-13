Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rises By 306.2%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 306.2% from the March 15th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,241. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($71.74) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($66.30) to €57.00 ($61.96) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

