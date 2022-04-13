Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rises By 306.2%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 306.2% from the March 15th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NYSE:FMS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,241. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($71.74) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($66.30) to €57.00 ($61.96) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.
