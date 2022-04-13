Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Increases By 577.2%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 577.2% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FEDU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,841. The company has a market cap of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.20. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

