Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Increases By 883.3%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 883.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FACA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $7,924,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,718,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FACA opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

