Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Increases By 400.0%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENGIY opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Get Engie alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENGIY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Engie from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.