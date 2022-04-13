Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Expands By 275.0%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

DRXGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Drax Group stock remained flat at $$21.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

