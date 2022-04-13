Short Interest in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Expands By 1,523.0%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 1,523.0% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

REFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

NASDAQ REFI opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.