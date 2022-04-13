Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Declines By 95.6%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

