Short Interest in Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Grows By 200.0%

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRANF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Baran Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

About Baran Group

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and construction management, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services.

