Short Interest in Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Grows By 200.0%

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRANF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Baran Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
