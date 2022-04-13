Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Expands By 1,158.0%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, an increase of 1,158.0% from the March 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AWF opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

