Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Expands By 1,158.0%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, an increase of 1,158.0% from the March 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AWF opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.63.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.