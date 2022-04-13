Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Declines By 79.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.8 days.
Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.