Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Declines By 79.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.8 days.

Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

