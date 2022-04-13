Shore Capital Upgrades Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) to “Buy”

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.84) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,205 ($28.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,098.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,271.20. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,600 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.88). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

