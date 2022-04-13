Shiba Inu (SHIB) One Day Volume Tops $3.64 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $14.41 billion and approximately $3.64 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.48 or 0.07549171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,938.83 or 0.99589304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00041327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00047769 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.