Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.43.

SHEL opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $56.73.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $114,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

