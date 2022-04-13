Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.07

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 27617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

SHCAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

