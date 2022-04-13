Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Sentage stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Sentage has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Sentage alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.