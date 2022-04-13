Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Sema4 stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,299 shares of company stock worth $187,935 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $22,770,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

