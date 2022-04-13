Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.35

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.35 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 196200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.