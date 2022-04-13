Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $6.92 on Monday. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion.

About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.