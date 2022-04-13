Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 274.8% in March

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 274.8% from the March 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 130,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,312. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

