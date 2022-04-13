Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Shares Up 5.1%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.57. 3,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $896.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SGAMY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

