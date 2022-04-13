Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SEEMF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

