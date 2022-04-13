Seedify.fund Market Capitalization Hits $98.48 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00010081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $98.48 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.88 or 0.07565112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.44 or 0.99996569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

