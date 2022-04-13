Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the March 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SECO opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Secoo by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Secoo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Secoo by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

