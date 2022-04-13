Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHK. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $91.20 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

