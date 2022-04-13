Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

