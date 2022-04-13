SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 793 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

