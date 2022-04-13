SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,929 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 221,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 935,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. 409,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

