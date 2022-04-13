SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,828 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. 323,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 155.10%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

