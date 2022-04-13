SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.70. 1,282,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.