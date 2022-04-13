SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.89. 3,425,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,298. The firm has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

